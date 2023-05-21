Live
- Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions to set up its centre in the city under ITES sector
- Andhra Pradesh: BRS opens the Party office in Guntur, Thota Chandrasekhar flags off
- Doctor In Delhi Scammed For A Whopping Amount Of 4.5 Crores
- PM Modi Wears Recycled Jacket At G7 Summit
- Sushmita Sen Celebrates Her 29 Years Of Miss Universe And Dropped A Beautiful Throwback Picture
- TTD to release Special Darshan Tokens of Rs. 300 for July, August on May 24
- Real Happiness & Real Reward: Man Celebrates the Delivery of their New Mahindra Scorpio N
- US President Joe Biden Ask PM Modi For His Autograph
- PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 21 May 2023
TTD to release Special Darshan Tokens of Rs. 300 for July, August on May 24
TTD will release the Tirumala special darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for the months of July and August on 24th of this month at 10 am.
TTD will release the Tirumala special darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for the months of July and August on 24th of this month at 10 am. TTD requested the devotees to take note of this and book darshan tickets on the TTD website https://tiru patibalaji.ap.gov.in.
Meanwhile, a record number of devotees visited Tirumala on Friday. By midnight on Friday, 81,833 people had visited. Rs.3.31 crores were presented in the form of gifts in Hundi. Crowd of devotees increased in Tirumala on Saturday as well with devotees waiting in 29 compartments.
On the other hand, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy issued a statement on Saturday that minor changes are being made in Tirumala VIP darshan till June 30. He said that the recommendation letters are not accepted for VIP darshans on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.