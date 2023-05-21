TTD to release Special Darshan Tokens of Rs. 300 for July, August on May 24

TTD will release the Tirumala special darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for the months of July and August on 24th of this month at 10 am. TTD requested the devotees to take note of this and book darshan tickets on the TTD website https://tiru patibalaji.ap.gov.in.



Meanwhile, a record number of devotees visited Tirumala on Friday. By midnight on Friday, 81,833 people had visited. Rs.3.31 crores were presented in the form of gifts in Hundi. Crowd of devotees increased in Tirumala on Saturday as well with devotees waiting in 29 compartments.

On the other hand, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy issued a statement on Saturday that minor changes are being made in Tirumala VIP darshan till June 30. He said that the recommendation letters are not accepted for VIP darshans on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.