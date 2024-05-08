Live
- Live Update: YSRCP govt. betrayed people of AP, slams PM Modi
- Gusty winds, rains lash Karimnagar
- TDP to support BJP in Khammam
- Obscene video case: Why wasn't victim produced before judge, asks Kumaraswamy
- Google Wallet Arrives in India: A New Solution for Digital Document Management; How to Download
- India's data centre capacity to double to 2,000 MW by 2026, green energy is the key
- Congress City President Vishnu Preetham Reddy meets Corporate Incharges of 50 Divisions
- ABVP Urges Voters to Prioritize Nation First and Take Decisions Accordingly
- Colony leaders Secunderabad cantonment meets Congress candidates
- What made Madhuri Dixit take a break from acting to start her family
Just In
China's Chang'e-6 enters lunar orbit after near-moon braking
China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe has successfully entered its circumlunar orbit, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Wednesday.
Beijing: China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe has successfully entered its circumlunar orbit, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Wednesday.
According to the CNSA, at 10:12 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday, Chang'e-6 successfully performed a near-moon braking procedure before entering the circumlunar orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.
The near-moon braking procedure is a key orbital control for Chang'e-6 during its flight. The braking makes its relative speed lower than the lunar escape velocity so that it can be captured by the Moon's gravity and fly around the Moon.
Supported by the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, Chang'e-6 will later adjust the altitude and inclination of the orbit around the Moon and choose a proper time to carry out the separation of the orbiter-returner combination and the lander-ascender combination.
Later, the lander-ascender combination will conduct a soft landing on the South Pole-Aitken Basin to carry out the sampling and return mission on the far side of the Moon as planned, the report said.
Chang'e-6 spacecraft lifted off to the Moon's far side on a Long March-5 rocket on May 3.
The spacecraft, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, aims to become the first to collect and bring back samples from the far side of the lunar surface.