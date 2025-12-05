TTD to release Special Entry tickets for Vaikuntha Dwara darshans today

Special entry darshan and Srivani quota tickets priced at Rs. 300 for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at the Tirumala Srivari Temple will be made available online starting today, January 2, through January 8. The first three days had already been allocated via the e-DIP system.

For the remaining seven days, Srivani Darshan tickets will be available online at 10 am today, with 1,000 tickets on offer each day. In addition, special entry darshan tickets priced at Rs. 300 will also be released at 3 pm, with a daily quota of 15,000 tickets.