TTD to sell gold mangalasutras

Tirumala: As part of its noble mission of taking forward Sanatana Hindu Dharma Prachara, TTD Trust Board under the chairmanship of Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, has decided to make mangalsutras, weighing 5 gm and 10 gm and sell them to devotees for the actual cost.

Speaking to the media along with TTD EO Dharma Reddy after the TTD Trust Board meeting in Tirumala on Monday, its chairman said the mangalsutra s will be placed at the foot of Moola Virat (presiding deity) in Tirumala temple before made available to devotees on no loss and no profit basis. He observed that these mangalasutrams that have the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy will help the couple to lead a blissful life. It was also decided to make Lakshmi kasulu, he added.

Along with this, some other important resolutions like approval of tenders for the construction of gravel road in additional 132.05 acres of land allocated at Padiredu Aranyam of Vadamalapet mandal for housing of TTD employees; approval to increase wages of 70 contract laddu tray lifting semi-skilled and unskilled workers in TTD Potu department from Rs 12,523 to Rs 15,000; nod to increase the wages of those working under contract and outsourcing system in various departments of TTD; increase salaries of 51 Vedic teachers working in these six schools from Rs 35,000 to Rs 54,000; and others.

TTD Trust Board has thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning house sites to TTD employees fulfilling their several decades old wish.

Chairman Karunakara Reddy informed the team of senior officials to meet forest workers union leaders to solve their long pending demands.