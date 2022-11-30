TTD to start changes in VIP break darshans at Tirumala from tomorrow

The TTD officials revealed that the break darshan time at Tirumala temple will be changed to 8 am from December 1 experimentally. The TTD has reportedly taken this decision to enable the devotees who wait at night in the Vaikuntham queue complex to have a quick darshan in the morning due to which the devotees will reach Tirumala from Tirupati every day and have a break darshan, thus reducing the pressure on the rooms in Tirumala.



Currently, devotees with VIP break darshan tickets are allowed to visit at 6 am. It will be allowed at 8 am on Thursday followed by the general break darshan from 10.30 am. The TTD officials claim that it will reduce the waiting time of common devotees for darshan and opined that this procedure will be examined for a few months.

There were no VIP break darshans in the Srivari temple before 1994. All the devotees were allowed till Kulashekarapadi to see diety and VIPs were allowed to visit at any time. After that, there have been many changes in VIP break darshans.

However, the break darshan takes three to four hours, so the waiting time for Sarvadarshan is increasing and the queue that stopped at 12 midnight the previous day started at 10 am the following day. Due to this, the devotees are facing severe difficulties. TTD has initiated changes to reduce that time. Devotees with VIP Break Darshan tickets will get the convenience of directly reaching Tirumala and visiting the Lord. TTD will take a decision on continuing this policy after examining it for a few months.