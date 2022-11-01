TTD to start issuing timeslot Sarvadarshan tokens from today

According to the decision of the Board of Trustees of TTD, the process of issuance of Sarvadarshanam time slot tokens will be restarted experimentally from Tuesday at Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam Complex and Govindarajaswamy Satras in Tirupati, said EO AV Dharma Reddy. He along with JEO Veerabraham and other officials inspected the arrangements on Monday.



Speaking to the media on this occasion, Evo said that 25 thousand tokens will be issued on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday and 15 thousand tokens each on other days. He said that arrangements have been made for the devotee who got the token to have darshan on the same day. He said arrangements have also been made for those devotees who cannot find tokens who can reach Tirumala directly and visit the Lord through Vaikuntham Q Complex-2.

He said that since the Aadhaar number is registered and tokens are issued, devotees will get a token only once a month whether they have darshan or not. "To reduce the pressure regarding accommodation in Tirumala, from December 1st, offline tickets will be issued to Srivani Trust donors at Madhavam in Tirupati and rooms will be allotted there," he said.

Meanwhile, the rush of devotees to Tirumala has increased with 85,131 people visiting Swamy on Sunday and 31,188 people tonsured their heads. It is said that it takes 15 hours for and two hours for special entrance darshan.

