TTD union decries hike in laddu price

Tirupati: TTD Staff and Workers United Front (SWUF) demanded that the TTD management rollback the hike in the price of laddus and also lunch in TTD canteen provided at a subsidised rate.

In a release here on Thursday, SWUF leaders G Venkatesh and others opposed TTD increasing the price of laddus provided to employees from Rs 5 to 20 and also the lunch in TTD canteen from Rs 5 to Rs 27.

Venkatesh said the TTD should reconsider the hike in the price of laddus and lunch provided to the employees as they are pivotal in TTD administration serving large number of pilgrims and rendering commendable service to them, the TTD trust board chairman and members should withdraw the hike as a token of gesture to the employees.

It may be noted here that TTD providing monthly ten laddus to the employees at a subsidized price of Rs 5 while the actual cost for production of each laddu is approximately and also providing food items including lunch in employees canteen at a subsidized rate of Rs 5 which the TTD trust board in its recent meeting decided to hike.