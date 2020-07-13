TTD's Sundarakanda Patanam programme draws one crore viewers

Tirupati: The Sundarakanda Patanam programme along with Veda Parayanam organised by TTD which is being telecast live on its channel SVBC is viewed by more than one crore people.



TTD took up the programme which is conducted daily on Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala and being telecast live on SVBC.

The callers during the interactive Dial your EO programme

held here on Sunday praised the religious event taken by TTD and lauded EO Anil Kumar Singhal for conducting the programme with eminent Vedic scholars to enlighten the viewers.

Even a Malayalee from Palakad in Kerala conveyed her appreciation to TTD. The woman Kalpana speaking to EO Singhal said the recitation of Sanskrit slokas of Sundarakanda and the

chanting of hymns from Vedas by the Vedic scholars

simply mesmerising. Many callers echoing the same view said whole family is watching programme on SVBC

daily in the morning for Sundarakanda Patanam.

EO Singhal said TTD decided to continue the programme which is the most popular and turned to be the most viewed programme of SVBC in its 12 year existence.

TTD is also considering conducting a similar programme in the evening daily to add more to the spiritual fervor.

Singhal lauded TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and the team of Vedic Scholars for the successful conduct of Sundarakanda Patanam.

It may be noted here that Sundarakanda patanam was taken by TTD from June 11 after the completion of the 62 day long Dhanvanthri Mahamantra parayanam at Nada Neeranjanam near the shrine.