TU -142M Aircraft Museum to be inaugurated by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon

Kakinada: Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag officer Commanding- in-Chief Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate TU-142M Aircraft Museum in Kakinada very shortly.

Ajendra Bahadur Singh, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, SP M Ravindranath Babu and Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar visited and inspected the Aircraft Museum works at beach park, Kakinada on Saturday.

Ajendra Bahadur Singh lauded District Collector Hari Kiran and other officials who completed the Aircraft Museum works within a short time. He also stated that certain works are to be completed and soon after the completion of all works pertaining to the museum, the Chief Minister would inaugurate the museum.

He also inspected the entire aircraft museum and also discussed the pending works with the District Collector. The officials with the help of a power point presentation explained the details relating to the museum. He said that he came to Kakinada to inspect the progress of the works relating to the aircraft museum.

Collector Hari Kiran said that the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has proposed to develop Aircraft TU -142 M Museum at beach park, Kakinada with the joint partnership of AP Tourism department.

He informed that for the completion of the works relating to the museum an amount of Rs 5.89 crore was spent.

The AP Tourism department has allotted two acres of land adjacent to NTR Beach Park, Kakinada. He said that the Indian Navy has handed over the de-commissioned TU -142M aircraft to KUDA in December 2020. He said that the remaining works relating to the museum would be completed in a short span of 60 to 90 days.

He said that the provision of Entrance Plaza, open amphitheatre, snack bar, interpretation centre, water storage sump, external electrification and illumination works, security room, toilet block and pathways works were completed.

He said that the provision of an aircraft base, drip irrigation facility, landscaping, Fruit Park, wooden ceiling with AC provisions along with furniture, pergola, CCTV surveillance and other works are in progress and they will be completed within 45 days.

He said similar museums have already been set up in Kolkata and Visakhapatnam and a third museum is coming up in Kakinada. He said that the work of disassembling the aircraft in Tamil Nadu and bringing it from there to Kakinada and reassembling the spare parts has been completed.