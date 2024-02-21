Live
TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy expressed his gratitude towards Sivaprasad Reddy for his generous donation towards the development of Government Junior College. He also highlighted the importance of individuals who are dedicated to the improvement of education, stating that they will be remembered in history.
The construction of additional classrooms will benefit the students and staff of the college, providing them with better facilities for learning and teaching. The naming of the college in memory of former Zilla Parishad Chairman Sidda Ramireddy is a fitting tribute to his legacy. The ground breaking ceremony was attended by various local leaders, activists, and community members, showing the support and unity towards the development of education in the region.