TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy meets Pakala Vice Sarpanch

Pakala Deputy Sarpanch Prakash Reddy was visited by TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy. On Tuesday, TUDA Chairman reached Prakash Reddy's residence in Pakala. Recently, he fell down and injured his right arm. In this order, Tuda Chairman went to his residence and visited him. Wished for a speedy recovery. Mohit Reddy was accompanied by mandal convener Nanga Naresh Reddy.