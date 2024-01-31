TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy participates in YSR Asara celebrations

The implementation of CM Jagan's Navaratna schemes has left a lasting impact on the people, ensuring that they remain in their hearts forever. A public meeting was held in Yarravaripalem where beneficiaries of the YSR Asara Scheme gathered. The chief guest of the meeting, Mohit Reddy, was welcomed by women. Tuda Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy handed over the fourth installment of the YSR support fund check, amounting to Rs. 4.21 crore, to the women. Over the past four years, a total of Rs. 16.25 crores has been granted in support funds. In Yarravaripalem mandal alone, 4,572 people have benefited from the scheme.

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy expressed his belief that every woman has a unique responsibility in maintaining their family. He stressed that women are growing in power and excelling in various fields in today's society. While men face difficulties in job responsibilities, women play a major role in maintaining their families. The government schemes are assisting them in this aspect. He also recalled the difficulties faced by women during the previous government's tenure due to high interest rates on loans.



The YSR Asara Scheme is one of the nine schemes announced by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his election manifesto. It is described as a massive scheme launched by CM Jagananna Dwakra for the women of Na Akka Chellemma. Under this scheme, the government has waived the pending dues with the banks until April 11, 2019. CM Jagan has fulfilled his promise by repaying the loans taken by women until April 11, 2019. Consequently, women no longer need to take loans at high interest rates. About 9 lakh beneficiaries have been benefited through this scheme. The YSRCP has given top priority to women's economic, social, and political empowerment.

MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has provided political opportunities to women in the Chandragiri constituency. The government has also ensured that women receive gifts on festive occasions. Buildings specifically for women are being constructed, showcasing the government's commitment to their welfare and development. It has been promised that work will continue for the betterment of the mandal.