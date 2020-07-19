TUDA chief Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy vows better facilities for corona patients

Tirupati: Assuring better facilities for Corona patients, TUDA chairman and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy urged the people not to panic at the increase of cases in the city.

Reddy, along with Joint Collector (Health and Education) Veerabrahmam, discussed in detail the facilities for Corona patients at the `Covid-19 Tirupati Coordination Committee' meeting held here on Sunday. He instructed the officials to create confidence among the people by improving facilities for Covid patients.

The Committee should meet daily to discuss and find out any lapses in the facilities being extended in the quarantine centres and also in the hospitals, Reddy said seeking the officials to take steps for faster results of the tests and also in shifting the people found positive to hospitals without any delay.

In this connection, he wanted the private hospitals where Arogyasri health insurance is implemented to admit Covid patients and also stressed on enhancing the lab facilities for taking up tests on large scale to cope with the rapid increase of the cases.

TUDA vice-chairman Harikirshna, secretary Lakshmi, IMA senior member Dr Kirshna Prasanthi were present.