TUDA to build modern ghat for Padmavathi devotees

Tirupati: Seeking to simultaneously protect a sacred river and streamline pilgrim movement at Tiruchanoor, the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) has initiated groundwork for a dedicated Padmavathi Ghat. The proposed facility is expected to transform the experience of thousands of devotees who take the ritual dip during the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Padmavathi besides paving the way for sacred river baths all through the year.

The new ghat will come up on nearly 50 acres along the Tiruchanoor–Padipeta route, a stretch currently used for parking. Officials say the site has been chosen to provide a structured, permanent bathing point in place of the cramped makeshift spots where pilgrims presently gather for the Panchami Theertham. The project gained urgency after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the administration to strengthen crowd-handling measures during festival days.

Even as the structural plans take shape, TUDA’s immediate concern is the deteriorating health of the Swarnamukhi. Large quantities of untreated sewage flow into the river from habitations upstream, a long-standing issue that has raised alarm among devotees. To address this, TUDA will work jointly with the Tirupati Municipal Corporation to block discharge points and put in place sewage treatment systems along vulnerable locations.

To ensure steady water availability for the ghat, technical teams have completed surveys for the construction of 11 check-dams upstream, an initiative likely to cost around Rs 18 crore. A water resources expert from Rajahmundry has already inspected the river course and is collaborating with TUDA on the technical design. The full project, estimated at Rs 50 crore, is being taken up directly by TUDA without channelling it through the Water Resources Department.

Once the ghat is ready, TUDA plans to introduce a weekly Padmavathi Harathi every Friday, turning the location into a devotional hub even outside the Brahmotsavam period.

Speaking to The Hans India, TUDA chairman C Divakar Reddy said the project is being handled by a coordinated team comprising officials from revenue, survey, planning and water resource wings. He added that multiple layout options are under study and that demarcating the boundaries will be the first step before tenders are floated.

Reddy said the initiative is aimed at giving pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling experience, as taking a sacred bath in a river is considered especially auspicious. With devotees arriving not only from across Andhra Pradesh but also from neighbouring states, the Padmavathi Ghat is expected to ease congestion, enhance safety and preserve the revered stretch of the Swarnamukhi for years to come.