Tuition teacher and 14 students tests positive for coronavirus in Guntur

It is clear that the coronavirus pandemic nia slightly declining in Andhra Pradesh from last week with positive cases coming down. On the other hand, recovered rate has been increased, which is sigh of relief for the administration band government. However, as the virus is taking its fall in cities, the cases are on rise in villages due to negligence and carelessness. The same thing happened in a village of Guntur district recently where more than 30 people infected with coronavirus due to holding of tuition clases with which the village has registered 39 cases in a single day.

Going by the reports, thie incident has occurred in Bhataluru village of Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district after a teacher has conducted a study hour in the village. At first, the teacher found to be tested positive for coronavirus positive followed by 14 students of ages below 7 were contacted with virus. On the other hand, parents of students also infected with the virus. A total of 50 people are going to study hours at the tuition center were shifted to Guntur quarantine and parents remained home isolation.

On the same day, 39 coronavirus cases were reported in Bhataluru while the Collector had warned that strict action would be taken if anyone in the villages conduct classes.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 7 lakh with 6751 new cases reported on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 700,235. On the other hand, 41 people died with corona in 24 hours in the state with 7 Chittoor, Krishna 6, Prakasam 5, Visakhapatnam 5, Anantapur 4, East Godavari 4, Guntur 3, Kadapa 3, West Godavari 2, Nellore 1 and Srikakulam.



