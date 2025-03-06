Tulasi Reddy flays both YSRCP, NDA for lack of development

Visakhapatnam : The YSRCP and TDP are like ‘Rahu’ and ‘Ketu’ for Andhra Pradesh and both the parties have the same agenda, criticised former member of Rajya Sabha and chief spokesman of the APCC Narreddy Tulasi Reddy.

Speaking at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said that both the YSRCP and the TDP-led NDA pushed the State several years back in terms of development.

While the YSRCP made the State debt-ridden, ganja capital, and a hub for drugs and alcohol, there is nothing much the NDA did so far to undo the mistakes of the previous government.

Further, Tulasi Reddy mentioned that in 2023-24, the YSRCP government borrowed Rs 79,775 crore and in 2024-25, the alliance government mobilised loans amounting to Rs 98,756 crore.

In the recent Budget, the NDA government announced that Rs 1.04 lakh crore will be borrowed in 2025-26, the chief spokesman of Congress said.

Tulasi Reddy alleged that both the YSRCP and the alliance government have failed to achieve Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. He opined that the main reason behind the victory of NDA was the announcement of super six schemes. But the State government has failed to fulfil the assurance, he criticised.

Tulasi Reddy alleged that the NDA government deceived all communities and it has no right to continue in power.

Visakhapatnam DCC president Addala Venkata Varma Raju, State youth congress president Lakkaraju Rama Rao, city president P Bhagat, DCC general secretary Goutham Kumar, coordinator Suryanarayana, senior leaders and activists were present.