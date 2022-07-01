Tulasi Reddy predicts tough times for YSRCP

Vempalle (YSR district): The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan will face tough challenge in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing the media in Vempalli, the Congress leader alleged that YSRCP cadres are divided in the Assembly constituency which is represented by the Chief Minister himself. He predicted that it would not be a cakewalk for the CM to win in Pulivendula in the next elections.

"People in Idupulapaya have locked the village secretariat on Wednesday. YSRCP cadres expressed dissatisfaction openly over the behaviour of the leaders in recent plenary. People are against the policies of the government,'' he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that ruling party has no moral right to expect votes from the public as it had done nothing for the welfare of the state.