Tulasi Reddy wants Gorantla Madhav suspended

Kadapa (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy appealed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to disqualify Hindupuram YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav. Speaking to media persons in Vempalli here on Friday, the PCC working president pointed out that it is not proper to continue Madhav in the MP post in the interest of protecting the prestige of Indian Parliament.

The Congress leader questioned the YSRCP for delaying action against its party MP despite video of his obscene and inappropriate behaviour with a woman going viral in social media.

The PCC leader alleged that though Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was well aware of the criminal history of Gorantla Madhav, he gave the ticket to him only because caste politics in 2019 elections. "If Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to clear his party's name and earn the respect of women, he should immediately suspend the MP from the party," he said.