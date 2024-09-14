  • Menu
Tulasi Seeds donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund
Vijayawada: Tulasi Seeds chairman Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu and his son, Managing Director Tulasi Yogish on Friday presented a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Chief Minister’s camp office.

Former sarpanch of Etukuru Uggirala Seetharamaiah presented Rs 2 lakh and Tulasi Group employees presented their one-day salary of Rs 5.43 lakh through Patcha Vasudev, Production Manager of ‘Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd’, one of the Tulasi group companies.

In 2009, Tulasi Seeds also donated Rs 50 lakh to help Kurnool flood victims.

