Tulu Dynasty inscription unearthed in Lepakshi

Lepakshi(Sri Sathya Sai district): A large inscription was identified as ‘Tulu Vamsa Prashasti’ (Genealogy of Tulu Dynasty) on the north-facing wall of the second rampart in Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple complex in Sri Sathya Sai district, according to historian MyNaa Swamy. This inscription reveals details of the lands, gold and cows donated to Veerabhadra Swamy Temple.



Speaking to the media at Lepakshi Tourist Guest House here on Tuesday, he explained that Tulu Vamsa Prashasti inscription is larger than all the inscriptions in Lepakshi. This inscription was written in 1533 AD by Vijayanagara Emperor Achyuta Devarayalu, who contributed to the construction of Sri Veerabhadra Temple. The script used is Kannada, while the language is Sanskrit.

It is believed that Tirumalamma, a Sanskrit poetess during Achyutaraya’s reign, composed the inscription. Achyutaraya mentioned that legendary individuals such as Budha, Pururava, Turvasu, and Yayati were the founding ancestors of their respective clans.

MyNaa Swamy further explained that the inscription includes the names of Thimmabhupati- Devakidevi, Ishwara Nayakudu- Bukkamamba, Narasa Nayakudu -Thippamba, Nagalamba, Obamba, Narasimharaya, Sri Krishna Devaraya, and others. Furthermore, titles of the Krishna Rayas include Mururarayaganda, Trisamudradhipati, Arirayavibhada, Hindu Raya Suratrana, and Dushta Sardula Mardanaha. The inscription states that the Kings of Tulu clan provided excellent administration and defeated kings such as Chera, Chola, Pandya, Bahmani Sultans, Gajapatis in order to expand Vijayanagara kingdom. Achyuta Devarayalu, in his inscription, claims to continue the rule of Dharma by drawing inspiration from the great Kings of his clan. The inscription begins with phrases like ‘Subhamastu,Sivamastu and Sri Lepakshi Vireswara Devara,’ followed by Sanskrit verses that explain the inscription. Although the second wall inscription was recorded by British authorities in 1912, it has not yet been deciphered.

According to the inscription of Achyutaraya, he donated land, gold and cows to various temples within Vijayanagara Empire, including Tirumala, Hampi, Srikalahasti, Kanchi, Srirangam, Kumbakonam, Srisailam, Mahanandi, Harihara, Gokarna, Lepakshi, and other renowned shrines. As a result of these generous contributions, the temples of the kingdom were not only adorned with offerings of lamps and incense, but also provided alms to the devotees.