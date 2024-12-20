Turn public outrage against govt into agitation: Jagan to cadre

Tadepalli : YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the party cadre to channel the dissent against the NDA coalition government into an agitation highlighting its failures and be voice of the people.

Addressing local representatives of Anantapur district here on Thursday, he said that the public discontent is mounting within six months against the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in an unprecedented manner and it is time we take its failures to the people.

Jagan outlined the roadmap for public protests, focusing on issue-based campaigns. On December 27, the Party plans to protest against rising electricity charges, urging citizens to burn inflated bills as a symbolic act of dissent.

On January 3, the focus will shift to the pending Rs. 3,900 crore in fee reimbursement and hos-tel grant dues, which have disrupted students’ education.

The former Chief Minister also mocked Naidu’s “Vision 2047,” labeling it as a hollow distraction.

He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for failing to honour his impractical promises, describing them as empty rhetoric. “Naidu dismissed our welfare initiatives, promising biryani instead of our palatable schemes. But today, both are gone, no welfare schemes remain, and no new promises have materialized,” he remarked.

Raising concerns about corruption, Jagan alleged that the state had become a hotbed for scams, with mafia-like operations dominating sectors like sand, liquor, and mining. “From MLAs to the Chief Minister, it’s a system of ‘you get your share, I get mine,’” he claimed, calling for collective action against these malpractices.