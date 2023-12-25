Turpu Kapus to decide fate of candidates in Palakonda

Srikakulam: Palakonda Assembly constituency, a Turpu Kapu caste dominated area, has been reserved for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes since 1967.

The constituency was formed in 1952 and elections have been held 15 times so far. The TDP won here on five occasions, Congress thrice and YSRCP twice. Swathanthra party candidates were elected as MLAs in two elections and Independent candidates twice. The Congress–I register its victory once.

For three elections i.e. in 1952, 1955 and 1962 the Palakonda constituency remained in the general category. Later, it was reserved for the scheduled castes (SC). It was a constituency reserved for SCs for nine general elections - 1967, 1972, 1978, 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999 and 2004. This constituency was later changed as an ST reserved constituency. Palakonda as an ST reserved constituency went for elections thrice so far - 2009, 2014 and 2019. In the Assembly constituency, Turpu Kapu voters constitute a significant number, though it has now been reserved for STs and earlier for SCs. Turpu Kapu population constitutes more than 60 per cent in Palakonda, Veeragattam and Regidi mandals and in Sitampeta mandal Scheduled Tribe population is more and it is the ITDA headquarters. Candidates who get the support of Turpu Kapu voters only can here.

People regret that successive governments have ignored development works in the constituency. Modernisation works of Thotapalli water project canals have been left incomplete.

Mini reservoir Bommika works also fizzled out midway. Famous Kota Durgamma temple development works are yet to gather pace. Tourism spots in Sitampeta mandal have been identified but they are yet to be developed. Palakonda constituency headquarters was upgraded 15 years ago as Nagara panchayat from a major gram panchayat. But proper roads, streetlights, drainage system and safe drinking water supply still need to be extended to different areas. Sitting MLA Viswasaraya Kalavathi was elected on YSRCP ticket in 2019 by defeating her nearest rival and TDP candidate Nimmaka Jaya Krishna. Again in 2024, the contest is likely to be between these two candidates in the constituency.