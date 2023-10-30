Live
- FPIs invest Rs 6,080 cr in debt mkt
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Charts point to bearish undertone
- Paleru: Several join BRS
- CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets
- Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign
- Wide fluctuation likely as OI bases spread
- Negative global cues continue to daunt mkts
- India reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism
Just In
Tusker Hari spotted at Parvathipuram station
Parvathipuram: The Elephants in Parvathipuram, particularly the lone pachyderm Hari has been travelling long stretches during late nights.Late on...
Parvathipuram: The Elephants in Parvathipuram, particularly the lone pachyderm Hari has been travelling long stretches during late nights.
Late on Saturday night it has moved from Parvathipuram town to Ankuluvalasa. Meanwhile it was spotted for a brief while at Parvathipuram town railway station.
The forest officials said that 17 elephant trackers in two groups were watching and tracking the movements of the elephants round-the-clock, in order to monitor more closely. The Department has also created special night patrolling teams in order to avoid any untoward incidents.
The officials have alerted the locals about the movement of the elephants and not to go close to the jumbos during night time.
The railway department has also been alerted as the elephant is moving closer to the rRailway tracks. A herd of seven elephants has moved from Gottivalasa to Dalaivalasa Metta. People in the surrounding villages of Dalaivalasa are advised to be cautious and cooperate with the field staff of the forest department.
The locals have been advised to contact forest section officer, Parvathipuram on phone number 9493399467 and forest range officer, elephant monitor unit on 9440821237.