Tusker Hari spotted at Parvathipuram station

Parvathipuram: The Elephants in Parvathipuram, particularly the lone pachyderm Hari has been travelling long stretches during late nights.

Late on Saturday night it has moved from Parvathipuram town to Ankuluvalasa. Meanwhile it was spotted for a brief while at Parvathipuram town railway station.

The forest officials said that 17 elephant trackers in two groups were watching and tracking the movements of the elephants round-the-clock, in order to monitor more closely. The Department has also created special night patrolling teams in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

The officials have alerted the locals about the movement of the elephants and not to go close to the jumbos during night time.

The railway department has also been alerted as the elephant is moving closer to the rRailway tracks. A herd of seven elephants has moved from Gottivalasa to Dalaivalasa Metta. People in the surrounding villages of Dalaivalasa are advised to be cautious and cooperate with the field staff of the forest department.

The locals have been advised to contact forest section officer, Parvathipuram on phone number 9493399467 and forest range officer, elephant monitor unit on 9440821237.