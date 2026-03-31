Two agri-labourers found murdered

Nellore: Two agriculture labourers were found murdered by some unidentified persons at Gandavaram village of Kodavalur mandal on Monday.

The deceased were identified as K Venkataramana (29), Dagadarthi mandal and B. Venkaiah (26) of Sangam mandal in the district. Police suspecting old grudges between rivals and deceased might have lead to the incident.

According the sources, while the deceased was going to Nellore to bring diesel to grass-cutting machine( Gaddikotha Yantram) the culprits attacked at Gandavaram village and stabbed to . duo to death.

Immediately after the incident, SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla along with Additional Superientendent of Police CH. Soujanya Nellore Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao, Special Branch DSP A.Srinivasa Rao, Clues teams and dog squads visited the place and enquired about the incident.

On the occasion, the SP has ordered the officials to investigate the incident by coordinating with crime branch in a scientific manner.

The police has deployed 5 special teams headed by CI's M Durga Prasad (Butchireddy), Venu (Nellore Rural), G Venkata Rao (Podalakur), Rajeswara Rao(Kavali). Following directions of the SP the police have launched manhunt to nab the culprits.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Nellore Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao has said that there are some injuries on the head and other parts were noticed on the bodies of the deceased.

Later, they consoled the deceased family members. Kodavalur police registered a case and are investigating.