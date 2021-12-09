Two Ayyappa devotees from Kurnool dead in an accident in Sabarimala

A fatal road accident took place in Kurnool where two Ayyappa devotees were killed in the accident. Going into the details, the devotees from Budhawarpeta in the city left for Sabarimala in a vehicle. While they were stopped a tempo vehicle 60 km away from Sabarimala and drinking tea, another vehicle hit the tempo from behind and crashed into the devotees.

Two were killed and at least nine were injured. The deceased have been identified as Adinarayana and Shankar of Badhawarpeta and Devanagar. More details regarding this incident are yet to be known.

On Wednesday, 11 Ayyappa devotees left the city of Kurnool for Sabarimala. The accident is said to have taken place at a distance of 60 km to Sabarimala on Thursday at 9:30 am.

The locals informed the police and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. However, the matter came to light after the Kerala police informed the Kurnool police.