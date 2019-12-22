Two children drown in water pit at Shikarupalem village in Kadapa

Kadapa: In a tragic incident, two children drowned in water pit at Shikarupalem village of Rayachoti mandal on Saturday. The deceased were identified as M Baron Tej (4) and Sk Jakriya (8) of the village.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the two children accidentally fell into water pit while they were playing around 6 pm on Saturday.

As the children did not return home by 7.00 pm, their parents searched for them and found the bodies of the children in the water pit. Rayachoti police registered a case and are investigating.