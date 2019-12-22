Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two children drown in water pit at Shikarupalem village in Kadapa

Two children drown in water pit at Shikarupalem village in Kadapa
Highlights

In a tragic incident, two children drowned in water pit at Shikarupalem village of Rayachoti mandal on Saturday.

Kadapa: In a tragic incident, two children drowned in water pit at Shikarupalem village of Rayachoti mandal on Saturday. The deceased were identified as M Baron Tej (4) and Sk Jakriya (8) of the village.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the two children accidentally fell into water pit while they were playing around 6 pm on Saturday.

As the children did not return home by 7.00 pm, their parents searched for them and found the bodies of the children in the water pit. Rayachoti police registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>


Top