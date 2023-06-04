  • Menu
Two dead after a TATA ACE vehicle collided with a bus at Kondareddy circle in Pileru

Two persons killed in a road accident after Tata ACE and Karnataka RTC bus collided at Kondareddy circle in Pileru town while the Tata ACE vehicle is travelling from Madanapalle to Pileru.

The deceased were identified as Irshad (27) of Sarojini Devi Street in Pileru town and Vijaya Kumar 50 of Indiramma colony of Pileru. While Irshad survived with a wife Roshini, son Aman and daughter Fida was working as Tata Ace vehicle driver to supportim his family, Vijaya Kumar (50) used to support his family by working as a labourer for Tata ACE is survived by his wife Chittemma and son Shiva Nagaraju.

The family members are mourning over the death of the duo in a road accident. The inquiry is on how the accident happened.


