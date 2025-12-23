Xiaomi 17 Ultra Set for Christmas Launch in China, India Arrival Likely in 2026

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of its next premium flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which will debut in China on Christmas Day. Positioned as the most advanced model in the Xiaomi 17 series, the device continues the brand’s strong focus on high-end mobile photography, especially through its deepening collaboration with legendary camera maker Leica. While the phone is currently confirmed only for China, global and India launches are being widely anticipated.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra stays close to the visual language introduced with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It features a large, circular rear camera module that immediately sets it apart from other models in the Xiaomi 17 lineup. This design choice contrasts sharply with the Xiaomi 17 Pro variants, which are expected to feature a secondary display on the back. A notable and somewhat nostalgic design detail is the circular volume button layout, a style that recalls older smartphone designs and adds a unique tactile identity to the device.

Xiaomi has also focused on aesthetics and ergonomics. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be available in three color options: classic black, clean white, and a distinctive Starry Sky Green. The green variant stands out thanks to mineral particles embedded into the finish, creating a subtle, star-filled visual effect. At just 8.29mm thick, the device is the slimmest Ultra smartphone Xiaomi has produced so far, reinforcing its premium positioning.

Photography remains the centerpiece of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The smartphone is expected to introduce new imaging features as part of Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica. The highlight is the industry’s first Leica APO-certified telephoto lens for mobile devices. This lens uses a massive 200-megapixel periscope sensor, enabling focal lengths ranging from 14mm ultra-wide to 100mm telephoto, delivering up to 4.3X optical zoom.

The rear camera system includes three sensors. Alongside the 200-megapixel telephoto lens, the phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera equipped with a 1-inch OmniVision OV50X sensor, designed to significantly improve light capture and image detail. While Xiaomi has not yet officially revealed the third sensor, it is widely expected to be an ultrawide camera, completing a versatile flagship setup.

Beyond design and cameras, Xiaomi has remained tight-lipped about other specifications such as processor details, battery capacity, and charging speeds. These are expected to be revealed closer to the official launch event.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be unveiled in China at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) on December 25, 2025, during the Xiaomi x Leica Imaging Strategic Cooperation Upgrade event. Looking ahead, the global debut is expected to take place at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in March. While Xiaomi has not yet confirmed an India launch, past release patterns suggest that Indian consumers may see the flagship arrive shortly after its global unveiling.



