Over 4,500 Industrial Parks playing key role in India’s big push for growth

New Delhi: Over 4,500 industrial parks have now come up in India, spanning an area of 7.70 lakh hectares, as part of the government’s policy to accelerate the country’s industry and innovation agenda.

Developed in partnership with state governments and the private sector, these parks are promoting investment to strengthen India’s industrial base and employment generation, leading to sustainable economic development, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

As the government increasingly adopts the role of facilitator rather than regulator, these parks are sculpting a globally competitive industrial economy in India.

An outlay of Rs. 2,500 crores has been allocated for the development of plug-and-play industrial parks in the Union Budget 2025-26.

By providing infrastructure that is precision-designed to industry needs, the plug-and-play parks enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

There are currently 306 plug-and-play industrial parks in India, and an additional 20 plug-and-play industrial parks and smart cities are being developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC). Four projects have been completed, four are currently under construction, while the rest are advancing through different phases of bidding and tendering, the statement explained.

The industrial parks operate under liberal and incentive-based rules for labour, land use, and foreign investment. They offer shared hard and soft facilities such as utilities, telecom networks, waste systems, laboratories, internal roads, one-stop clearances, training centres, security, and emergency services.

India has strengthened the ease of doing business by supporting domestic and international investors, with industrial parks becoming central to attracting investment and meeting large-scale employment needs, as improved internal infrastructure has raised occupancy rates and stimulated economic growth.

Investors can remotely evaluate suitable land parcels using detailed information on infrastructure, connectivity, business support services, and environmental and safety standards, thereby enabling well-informed investment decisions.

Development takes place on clearly demarcated, master-planned land with uniform standards for buildings and facilities. A single authority oversees firm entry, ensures regulatory compliance, and drives long-term park development.

Multiple firms operate within the park, collaborate, share resources, and enhance productivity through agglomeration and clustering effects.

These industrial parks integrate scarce factors of production within defined geographic zones, generating higher productivity and operational efficiency. They create jobs, improve wages, and strengthen the local talent base.

The parks draw investment and advanced technologies while enabling technology and managerial knowledge transfer. The clustered industrial activity stimulates upgrading, enhances national competitiveness, and deepens global value chain integration. They also act as catalysts for economic expansion and sustainable progress in host cities and regions.

There is also an Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), which has been put in place for a sharper focus on sustainability, green infrastructure, logistics, digitalisation, skill linkages, and tenant feedback.



