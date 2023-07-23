  • Menu
Two dead after car overturns at Kalaparru tollgate in Eluru

Two dead in a road accident that occurred at Kalaparru tollgate in Pedapadu mandal of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, a car traveling from Eluru to Gudivada lost control on the national highway and collided with the divider. Unfortunately, Sharada (66) and the driver, Srinu (45), both lost their lives on the spot in the accident.

The police upon receiving the information arrived at the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. They have also registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of the accident.

