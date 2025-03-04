Two dead as boat overturns Ilin Godavari at Rajahmundry

A tragic accident occurred near Pushkara Ghat in Rajahmundry when a boat capsized in the midsection of the Godavari River. The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, identified as Annavaram and Gada Raju, whose bodies were recovered by police and taken to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Reports indicate that a group of twelve people had set out for Lanka Bridge on the river. While returning at night, water entered the boat between the two bridges, causing it to sink. Two individuals drowned, while the remaining ten managed to swim to safety.

Emergency authorities have initiated operations to retrieve the sunken vessel, which became lodged underwater. Among those on board was a fisherman who was operating the boat. The victims were residents of Simhachal Nagar and Bhavani Puram, communities located on the outskirts of Rajahmundry. Local police have registered a case and are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.