Two die in clash over petty issue in Kurnool

Kurnool: Two persons died when two communities clashed after a minor tiff at Chinna Pujarla village under Peapully police station in the district on Tuesday. One group also demolished and burnt homes of the rival group leaving around 15 families homeless.



According to police, the members of Boya and Ediga communities attacked each other with sticks and pelted stones in the village. It all started when Venkatesh Goud and Tirumalesh Goud from Ediga community, while passing through a Boya locality in the village, entered into an argument with one Radhakrishna of Boya community about clearing of bushes at their agriculture field. Soon it led to a scuffle among the trio. On learning of Radhakrishna being attacked by Venkatesh and Tirumalesh Goud, one Brahmanaidu of Boya community rushed to the aid of Radhakrishna and suffered head injury while trying to protect him from attack with sticks.

The injured Brahmanaidu was rushed to Dhone Government General Hospital where he succumbed. On receipt of the news of his death, entire Boya community of Chinna Pujarla and some from three adjacent villages converged at the spot and ransacked and set on fire to the 15 houses of Ediga community, burning furniture, two-wheelers and one grocery store.

In the attack, one Rajasekhar Goud was sustained serious injuries succumbed later at Dhone hospital. All 15 families of Ediga community fled the village.

On learning of the incident, Dhone DSP V Narasimha Reddy along with his staff rushed to the village and took stock of the situations. The DSP told The Hans India that the clash was a result of a petty issue. He said Brahmanaidu tried after suffering injuries while pacifying two sides over a tiff.

Police set up a police picket in the village besides deploying adequate number of police force to ensure no untoward incidents take place in the village.

Cases under relevant sections were registered on the basis of complaints lodged by the people of both communities.