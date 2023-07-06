  • Menu
Two fishermen were electrocuted to death in West Godavari

Fishermen electrocuted to death due to power supply to a pond in West Godavari

Two fishermen were electrocuted to death in Mollaparru village of Mogalthur mandal in West Godavari leaving the family in distress.

The fishermen identified as Tirumani Narayana Murthy (59) and Bandhana Venkateswara (56) while going fishing touched the fencing wire, which has a power supply, and died of shock on the spot.

It is believed that electricity has passed to the fencing of a pond due to the rains. Upon the information, the police registered a case and investigating it further.

