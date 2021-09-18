  • Menu
Two girls killed in road mishap in Vizianagaram

Two sisters have been killed when a speedy lorry rammed into a motor cycle on which they are going to their school.

Two sisters have been killed when a speedy lorry rammed into a motor cycle on which they are going to their school. A Seetha aged about seven years and Jnaneswari six years were dead on the spot. They belong to G.Agraharam street of cheepurupalli and are studying in third and second standard in Siddartha school in the same area.

The police said that the two sisters along with their father were going to school on Sunday morning when the lorry hit the bike when they reached Apollo medical shop area. The two children fell down with serious blood injuries and lost their lives on the spot.

Locals nearby the spot tried to catch the driver but he abandoned the lorry and escaped. The police reached the spot and booked the case.

