Two held for posing as CBI officers and demanding bribe from former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested two persons for allegedly demanding bribe by spoofing themselves as the CBI officials from former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao who has been raided in bank fraud case earlier in the month. A case had been registered against two persons.

The former MP in his complaint to the Delhi CBI claims the accused had put a proposal to save him from CBI cases provided he be given the required amount as a bribe. The CBI sleuths detained the Chennai-based Selvam along with Hyderabad Mani Vardhan Reddy.

According to the CBI, they had made several calls to the bank fraud case accused on his mobile phone, posing as senior CBI officers in New Delhi, and demanded bribe for favouring him.

"Searches at five places, two in Chennai, one each at Hyderabad, Madurai and Sivakasi led to the recovery of several mobile phones, incriminating WhatsApp communications and documents," the CBI official said.