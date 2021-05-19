Two held for posting obscene videos on social media against MP Vijayasai Reddy in Guntur

Guntur Arandalpet police have arrested two persons for uploading several videos with obscene language on social media against Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy. Urban SP Ammireddy disclosed the details to the media on Tuesday. In addition to making personal criticisms against the MP on YouTube through a channel called CBN Army, there have been several obscene postings that have tarnished the image of the government.

YSRCP student wing Guntur Parliamentary District President Panuganti Chaitanya, who saw these, lodged a complaint with the police.

Maddineni Venkata Mahesh Babu from Guntur district Gantavaripalem is working as a Software Engineer in Hyderabad. He is also the general secretary of TDP social media.

Along with him, Mulpuri Srisai Kalyan from Machilipatnam uploaded videos of him making obscene remarks against the MP.

The SP said that the police personnel who had technically collected these details during the investigation had arrested them in Chandramoulinagar.