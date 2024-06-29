Two held in rape, murder of woman

Narasaraopet : Palnadu district police arrested two persons for raping and killing a 53-year-old woman at Oppircherla village of Palnadu district on Friday. They recovered a bike and ear studs from them.

According to the Palnadu district SP Malika Garg, on June 26 night the accused Ramavath Balu Naik and Banavath Babu Naik who are residing at Oppicherla village of Karempudi mandal went to sell liquor shop which belonged to deceased. When she refused to sell liquor to them and asked to pay dues, they picked up an argument with her.

They hit her with a pestle and she fell unconscious. Later, they raped her. They took her ear studs and some money from her shop and absconded.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation.

Going by the cell phone call data and CCTV footage, they started an investigation. They pressed sniffer dogs to trace the accused.

The police arrested the accused at the crossroad at Vinukonda Road at Karempudi. They will be produced before the court.

Gurazala DSP Ch Srinivasa Rao led the arrests. Karempudi Circle Inspector Alahari Srinivasa Rao, Karempudi Sub-Inspector Ameer were also present.