Two Indian students died in Dubai road accident

In a tragic incident, two Indian students have died in a road accident on Christmas day in Dubai. This accident happened in Jebel Ali in the early hours on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Rohit Krishnakumar (19) and Sarath Kumar (21) of Kerala died on the spot when they were returning to their house after driving to a nearby food joint for a late-night snack.

Krishnakumar is studying in the UK and Sarath Kumar in the US. The students had returned to Dubai for the Christmas vacation from their universities. Both students were friends since childhood and went to the same school in Delhi. The mortal remains of both boys are to be repatriated back home to India on Thursday.