Two killed, six injured in road mishap

Two people killed and six others injured in a road accident that took place around 11:00 AM near the newly constructed highway bypass at Bathalapalli village.

Bathalapalli: Two people killed and six others injured in a road accident that took place around 11:00 AM near the newly constructed highway bypass at Bathalapalli village. A car traveling from Kalyandurg to Tirupati for a pilgrimage overturned in a self-caused accident. The vehicle was carrying eight passengers.

The deceased were identified as Rajasekhar Reddy and Prashanth. The injured were identified as Gajula Rammohan, Gajula Madhavi, and children Sathvik, Kaushal Kumar, and Jatvik.

The injured were immediately shifted to RDT Hospital in Bathalapalli for medical treatment.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

