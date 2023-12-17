  • Menu
Two lorries collide in Anantapur district, three dead and one injured

Two lorries collide in Anantapur district, three dead and one injured
A tragic road accident occurred in the Anantapur district wherein a lorry collided the another lorry that was parked at Chennampalli in Anantapur rural mandal leaving three individuals lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, while another person sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the accident spot to carry out an investigation.

The authorities are now working diligently to determine the cause of the collision and any contributing factors that may have led to this devastating accident.

