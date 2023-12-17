Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Just In
Two lorries collide in Anantapur district, three dead and one injured
Highlights
A tragic road accident occurred in the Anantapur district wherein a lorry collided the another lorry that was parked at Chennampalli in Anantapur rural mandal leaving three individuals lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, while another person sustained injuries.
Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the accident spot to carry out an investigation.
The authorities are now working diligently to determine the cause of the collision and any contributing factors that may have led to this devastating accident.
