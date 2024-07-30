  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream

Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
x
Highlights

In light of recent heavy rains in the upper regions, the Srisailam reservoir is experiencing a significant influx of floodwater. On Monday, officials...

In light of recent heavy rains in the upper regions, the Srisailam reservoir is experiencing a significant influx of floodwater. On Monday, officials raised three gates by 10 meters to manage the rising water levels, subsequently releasing the flow downstream.

As conditions evolved, two additional gates were also opened today, bringing the total to five gates currently discharging water into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir below. This remarkable sight has attracted a large number of visitors, eager to witness the stunning natural phenomenon.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that safety measures are in place as water levels fluctuate. The picturesque scene of the gushing waters is drawing crowds, turning the area into a popular destination for onlookers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X