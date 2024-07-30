Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream

In light of recent heavy rains in the upper regions, the Srisailam reservoir is experiencing a significant influx of floodwater. On Monday, officials raised three gates by 10 meters to manage the rising water levels, subsequently releasing the flow downstream.

As conditions evolved, two additional gates were also opened today, bringing the total to five gates currently discharging water into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir below. This remarkable sight has attracted a large number of visitors, eager to witness the stunning natural phenomenon.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that safety measures are in place as water levels fluctuate. The picturesque scene of the gushing waters is drawing crowds, turning the area into a popular destination for onlookers.