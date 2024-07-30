Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
- Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim
- ‘Thangalaan’ clears censor without any cuts
- ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Assists in Waterlogging Relief at Sai Baba Temple, Dowleswaram
In light of recent heavy rains in the upper regions, the Srisailam reservoir is experiencing a significant influx of floodwater. On Monday, officials raised three gates by 10 meters to manage the rising water levels, subsequently releasing the flow downstream.
As conditions evolved, two additional gates were also opened today, bringing the total to five gates currently discharging water into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir below. This remarkable sight has attracted a large number of visitors, eager to witness the stunning natural phenomenon.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that safety measures are in place as water levels fluctuate. The picturesque scene of the gushing waters is drawing crowds, turning the area into a popular destination for onlookers.