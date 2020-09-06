Two more YSRCP MLAs tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh is taking the toll on the public with Corona cases getting close to 5 lakh. The coronavirus has already infected tens of public representatives in the state. Recently, two other ruling YSR Congress party MLAs were affected by the coronavirus. Anantapur district Madakasira MLA Dr. Tippeswamy, Krishna district Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao was infected with Coronavirus.

With this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday called MLA Tippeswamy and inquired about the health condition. He also spoke to hospital doctors on the phone and asked them to provide better treatment. CM Jagan wished MLA Dr Tippeswamy a speedy recovery. The CM also spoke on the phone with MLA's son Dr Swami Dinesh.

On the other hand, Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao was diagnosed with corona positive. MLA Pratap, who has been actively involved in public events for 5 months, got positive after undergoing a Coronavirus test two days ago. Pratap said he had very few corona symptoms and was in good health.

He said that he is currently in quarantine in Hyderabad. He said that if anyone in the constituency wants to contact him on the phone in case of an emergency to go to his office in town and bring it to the attention of the office staff.