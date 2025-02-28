Two newborns handed over to different parents

Visakhapatnam : A sense of confusion prevailed among parents as their child was handed to different parents at King George Hospital.

A pregnant woman from Krishna district and another pregnant woman from Parawada were admitted to the KGH for delivery. At about 8.30 pm on Wednesday, a baby girl was born to the woman belonging to Parawada, Anakapalli.

The delivery took place following the C-section for both the women in a few minutes of gap. While the woman from Parawada delivered a baby girl, the other woman from Krishna district gave birth to a baby boy.

However, out of confusion, the operation theatre staff handed over the girl baby to the family belonging to Krishna district and the boy baby to the family from Parawada by mistake.

Meanwhile, both the families sensed that something went wrong as there was a mismatch between the announcement made after the delivery and the infant being handed over to them.

Responding to the incident, KGH Superintendent P Sivananda cleared the confusion by briefing facts to the respective parents with appropriate evidence. After convincing them, he handed over the infants to the rightful parents and assured that such mistakes will not be repeated.