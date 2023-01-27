Two newly appointed judges takes oath as AP High Court judges

The newly appointed judges Justice Jyotirmayi and Justice Gopalakrishna took oath as the new judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, administered the oath to new judges on Friday.

The program was held in the first court before the commencement of the court. There are currently 30 judges serving in the High Court.

With the arrival of new judges, their number has reached 32. On the 10th of this month, their names were recommended by the collegium, and the two judges were sworn in on Friday after the President gave his approval. The program was attended by judges and lawyers.