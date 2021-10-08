Two oxygen plants inaugurated at GGH Guntur

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha inaugurated two oxygen plants set up with the Central government's financial assistance of Rs 2 crore at the Government General Hospital in Guntur on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Home Minister said that due to lack of oxygen facilities, patients suffering from Covid-19 died. Taking this into consideration, they have set up two oxygen plants at GGH for the convenience of patients suffering from Covid-19. Doctors will provide oxygen to the needy in the hospital and uninterrupted power supply will be given to the oxygen plants.

The oxygen plants will cater the needs of the 2,000 patients in the hospital, she said and added that the government permitted to cover 2,500 diseases under Arogyasri. She urged the Arogyasri beneficiaries to avail the facility provided by the government.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GGH deputy superintendent Dr Vara Prasad, GGH in-charge superintendent Dr Nageswaramma, DMHO Dr J Yasmin were present.