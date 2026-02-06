Two thieves held, gold worth Rs 18L recovered

In two separate incidents, police on Thursday arrested two thieves and recovered stolen gold ornaments weighing 130 gm, worth Rs 18 lakh and Rs 14,000 in cash from them.

The accused were identified as N Sivasankaraiah of Indukurpet village and mandal of Nellore district, and V Naresh (22) of Kesarajupalle village of Tipparthi mandal, Nalgonda district of Telangana.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police Deeksha said that on February 1, Sivasankaraiah robbed Rs 20,000 cash from Subhamasthu Photo Framework shop in Santhapet in the city. Following a complaint by shop owner P Saikumar, Santhapet police registered a case. Also, a murder case was registered against the accused at Alluru police station. In another incident, V Naresh made friendship with a woman through mobile phone and borrowed Rs 6,000 from her. On August 27, 2025, Naresh called the woman and asked her to come to Radhakrishna Lodge by 7.30 pm on the day, assuring that he will repay the amount.

When the woman reached the location, Naresh offered soft drink mixed with intoxicant. The woman fell unconscious after drinking it. Naresh looted 130 gm gold ornaments from her and fled from the spot. In these two incidents, Santhapet police registered cases. A special party, headed by Santhapet police station CI YV Somaiah, arrested the two accused while they were roaming under suspicious circumstances at Nellore railway station on Thursday.