Two wheeler hits culvert and overturns in Krishna district, father critical and daughter injured

A father and daughter going on a bike met with an accident just before they could reach their destination in Krishna district after their bike hits culvert.



according to the details, the father -daughter duo are going to Vijayawada from Gannavaram. As the father suffered seizures at Kesarapalli in Gannavaram mandal and lost control of bike and hit the Budameru bridge. Both father and daughter fell into the canal nearby leaving father critical and daughter seriously injured.



As soon as the information was received, 108 ambulance personnel reached the spot and shifted both of them to the Vijayawada Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.