Two women dead as a lorry runs over them in Anantapur

A fatal road accident took place in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh where a lorry ran over two women at Kalvapalli in Belugappa mandal leaving them dead on the spot. But after the accident, the lorry left without stopping. The locals chased it and caught near Borampally-Golla villages and took the driver into custody.



On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi and Saraswati.

They said that the two had come to see the Peruru reservoir and while they were looking at the project, the lorry ran over them leaving them paralysed. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.