Two women fighting for their house escapes being buried in Srikakulam

The atrocity took place in Haripuram of Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district where two women were allegedly tried to be buried alive by a tractor load of stones. The incident caused a stir locally. According to the information, mother and daughter dup Dalamma and Savitri have been fighting for the house that was encroached for some years.



Alleging that some are encroaching on the land bought by them, they said that Kotra Rama Rao, Ananda Rao and Prakash Rao of that village occupied the land of this house.

When they noticed that there was no one with the two women, they tried to kill them by putting gravel in the tractor, but the locals immediately responded and removed the gravel with shovels and saved both of them.