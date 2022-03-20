Two women go missing from two villages in Visakhapatnam, police start probe

The missing of two women in Anandapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam has caused a stir. The police have started an investigation on the complaints that two women have gone missing in two villages from the mandal. Kuppa Lavanya (26) from Yatapeta of Anandapuram went to a tailor in the village on the 18th of this month to sew clothes. Her husband Lakshmana later complained to the police on Saturday that she could not be traced as she did not return home from then.

In another incident, Maradana Lavanya (22) from Lodagalavanipalem village is studying MBA first year in a private college in Kommadi. On the 18th of this month she went to college on a Scooty. Did not return home for the evening. Her mother Lakshmi complained with the police.

Against this backdrop, cases have been registered and investigated under the auspices of CI Ravi.

